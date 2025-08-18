Kim Jong Kook announces marriage ahead of debut anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean singer and TV personality Kim Jong Kook has announced that he is getting married, just ahead of the 30th anniversary of his entertainment debut.

On Sunday, Aug. 17, his agency TURBO.JK COMPANY confirmed the news, stating that the actor will have a private wedding ceremony in Seoul, with only close friends and family in attendance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also shared the news with fans through a handwritten letter posted on his social media, admitting he felt nervous but relieved to finally make the announcement.

“I’m posting this letter to inform first the fans who always trusted and supported me, standing by ‘Kim Jong Kook the person’ for such a long time. I’m getting married,” he wrote.

“Honestly, I tried to drop small hints here and there… but I’m sure there are many people who feel as if this came suddenly,” Jong Kook added.

Jong Kook, who debuted in 1995 as part of the duo Turbo, thanked fans who have supported him over the years, calling them his “greatest strength.” He added that while he had once hoped to release an album for his anniversary, he found his “other half” instead.

Best known for his solo music career and his long-standing role on the popular variety show “Running Man,” Jong Kook said he will continue to work hard and live diligently.

