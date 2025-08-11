King of Jordan congratulates President Aliyev on progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 11, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan made a phone call to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

The King of Jordan congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the historic results achieved in Washington, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He expressed hope that these agreements would contribute to ensuring lasting peace, security, and comprehensive cooperation in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations, emphasizing the importance of the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia and witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the initialing of the agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations, along with other documents, in securing peace in the region. The President highlighted the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the phone call, the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan were discussed. They hailed the current state of political ties, and exchanged their views on the prospects for cooperation in various fields.

News.Az