King of Morocco congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on election victory

King of Morocco Mohammed VI congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you most warmly on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to wish you continued success in your endeavors to lead your country towards further progress and prosperity,” the King of Morocco said in his congratulatory message.

“I am deeply satisfied with the steadily developing relations rooted in friendship between our countries. I therefore look forward to continuing our joint action in order to strengthen our fruitful cooperation in various sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples in the two sister nations,” he added.

