Noida workers’ wage protest turns violent; police deploy tear gas and arrest 50

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Workers in Noida Phase 2 location staged a violent protest demanding a salary hike. The protest turned aggressive, with the employees damaging police vehicles and other property.

Following CM Yogi's directives, the Labour Department has formed a committee to resolve industrial discord, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The Industrial Development Commissioner will serve as the chairman of the committee. The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Principal Secretary for Labour and Employment will serve as members of the committee. The committee will also include five representatives from labour unions and three representatives from entrepreneurs' associations.

News.Az