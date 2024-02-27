King of Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Please allow me to extend my congratulations on your re-election as President.

I look forward to further strengthening dialogue and cooperation between our countries.

Baku's designation as host city of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference gives Azerbaijan an opportunity to demonstrate its international credentials, while contributing to a sustainable and safe future for all citizens of Azerbaijan and the world as a whole.

I wish you success and wisdom in performing the duties that lie ahead."

News.Az