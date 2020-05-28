King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a letter of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of your country – the Republic Day,” the Saudi king said in his letter.

“I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan lasting development and prosperity,” he added.

News.Az