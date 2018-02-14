Knesset rejects bill recognizing so-called Armenian Genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Knesset rejected a bill sponsored by Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to recognize the so-called Armenian Genocide, in a preliminary vote Wednesday, APA reports quoting the Jerusalem Post.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said a parliamentary delegation was sent to the 100th anniversary events in Yerevan, but will not take an official stance on the matter, “in light of its complexity and diplomatic repercussions, and because it has a clear political connection.”

News.Az

News.Az