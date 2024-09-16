‘KOBIA open to welcoming more Pakistani companies in Azerbaijan’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan and Pakistan share a deep bond of friendship, strategic partnership, and mutual respect,” stated Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), during the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum in Baku on Monday.

According to him, this year has been particularly notable for business engagements between the two countries.“During a recent state visit by the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan our MoU with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of Pakistan was signed. We also expect to expand partnership with Chamber of Small Business and Industrialists of Islamabad and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to get mutual benefit on institutional level and for the interests of our business communities. During a recent visit by the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan our MoU with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of Pakistan was signed,” Orkhan Mammadov noted.“We also expect to expand partnership with Chamber of Small Business and Industrialists of Islamabad and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to get mutual benefit on institutional level and for the interests of our business communities. As KOBIA, we are also willing to see more Pakistani companies in Azerbaijan,” Mammadov underlined.“In addition, there is great potential for the implementation of business initiatives in the liberated areas and the Agency is ready to consider and coordinate new initiatives,” he emphasized.The KOBIA Chairman of Board also noted that Azerbaijan would host the first Halal Business Forum on October 8-9 this year, inviting the Pakistani companies to attend the event.

