Alex Eala dominates Hon to reach Birmingham Open second round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has advanced to the second round of the Birmingham Open after a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over Priscilla Hon on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing ABS-CBN.

Eala, the tournament’s top seed, made a strong start to her grass-court season by comfortably dispatching her Australian opponent.

She took just 30 minutes to secure the opening set and built a 5-0 lead in the second.

Hon eventually managed to break Eala in the sixth game to get on the scoreboard at 5-1 and later saved a match point in the next game as Eala made several unforced errors, narrowing the gap to 5-2.

However, Eala quickly regained control, holding serve to love to close out the match.

The win improves Eala’s head-to-head record against Hon to 2-1 and marks her first victory over the Australian on grass, with their previous meetings coming on hard courts in Roehampton and Ningbo.

Eala will next face the winner of the match between Germany’s Greet Minnen and Russia’s Alina Charaeva.

“Maraming salamat sa suporta,” Eala told fans in attendance in Birmingham. “Magkita tayo bukas.”

News.Az