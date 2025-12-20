Kraken trade Mason Marchment to Blue Jackets

In return, the Kraken will receive two draft picks: a 2026 fourth-round selection originally owned by the New York Rangers and a 2027 second-round pick, according to an NHL source, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell praised Marchment, saying, “Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team. He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability, and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

Marchment, 30, had 13 points in 29 games for Seattle, with just four goals. That offensive pace was down significantly from his numbers with Dallas, where he scored 22 goals in 62 games last season. He's in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract that carries a $4.5 million cap hit. No salary was retained in the trade.

The Kraken were excited to add Marchment to the mix when they acquired him from Dallas for third- and fourth-round picks in June. "He's a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said at the time. "Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars."

The Kraken needed to shake things up, having lost 10 of their past 11 games. Seattle hasn't won in regulation since Nov. 20. The Kraken are now 12-14-6 on the season, seven points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Marchment joins a Columbus team that's .500 on the season (14-14-6) but is currently last in the ultracompetitive Eastern Conference. Columbus is 21st in the NHL offensively with 2.88 goals per game. Waddell has had interest in Marchment since his days as the Carolina Hurricanes' general manager.

The Marchment trade happened on the eve of the NHL's holiday roster freeze, which takes effect at midnight Saturday and lifts Dec. 28.