Kremlin avoids comment on Ukraine's claims of Russian ICBM launch

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
A view shows the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 20, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Kyiv's allegations regarding Russia's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Ukraine.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov redirected inquiries to the Russian Defense Ministry, saying: "I recommend contacting the military. At the moment, I have no information on this topic," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces alleged that Russia targeted the city of Dnipro with missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from the Astrakhan region.

