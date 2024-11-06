Kremlin cites two reasons why Putin has not congratulated Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has explained why President Vladimir Putin does not intend to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US election, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"I still know nothing about Putin's intention to congratulate Trump," the Kremlin spokesman told the media. A few hours earlier, Peskov also said Putin had no plans for congratulating Trump."I suggest remembering that we are talking about an election that took place in a country that is unfriendly to us and in a country that is involved in the conflict over Ukraine," Peskov said.Voting in the US elections ended on the morning of November 6 Moscow time. Officially, the results have not yet been summarized, but according to US media forecasts Trump has already gained more than 270 electoral votes, which is enough to win. He himself has already declared himself the 47th president of the United States. The speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, called him the elected head of

