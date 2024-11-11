Kremlin denies reports of Putin-Trump phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims by Western media of a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Peskov labeled the reports 'completely untrue', News.Az reports, citing TASS. "There was no conversation," he said. "This is completely untrue; it’s pure fiction," Peskov emphasized.He described the Washington Post and Reuters reports about the alleged telephone conversation as "the most remarkable example of the quality of the information that is published nowadays, sometimes even by quite respected outlets."The US media earlier alleged that Putin and Trump had discussed the situation in Ukraine and peace on the European continent.The last Putin-Trump telephone call that was reported on the Kremlin’s website took place in July 2020, at the end of Trump’s first term in office. Its agenda included various international issues, including strategic stability.In addition, the Russian president wished a happy New Year 2021 and a merry Christmas to Trump and then-US President-elect Joe Biden.Putin did not send any congratulatory messages to Western leaders in the past two years, the US president being no exception.

News.Az