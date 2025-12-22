Kremlin denies U.S. claims on Putin’s Ukraine ambitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin on Monday rejected U.S. intelligence claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to seize all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe from the former Soviet bloc.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow does not know how reliable the sources cited by Reuters were, but stressed that if accurate, the intelligence conclusions were “absolutely not true,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Putin has deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine since February 2022, with Russian forces controlling roughly one-fifth of the country. While some European and Ukrainian leaders allege broader ambitions, Putin has publicly said he does not seek to conquer all of Ukraine or attack NATO members.

He has reiterated that Russian forces may advance further in Ukraine only if Kyiv refuses to cede control of the Donbas region. Moscow continues to view NATO’s eastward expansion as a threat but insists it does not want a war with Europe.

