Kremlin: Iran’s Rouhani to visit Russia Mar. 27-28

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Russia Mar. 27-28, the press service of the Kremlin said Mar. 23, Reuters reported.

Rouhani will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 28, according to the press service.

It is expected to pay particular attention to the prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment ties, including in the context of implementing major joint projects in energy and transport infrastructure, said the message.

It is noted that Putin and Rouhani will continue to exchange views on the topical issues of the global and regional agenda. In addition, a number of bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

News.Az

