Kremlin says duration of Istanbul talks hinges on progress

The duration of the Russia-Ukraine talks resuming in Istanbul will depend on their progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Today is the beginning of the talks. Everything will depend on their progress," he said when asked whether the talks are only scheduled for May 15 or could last several days if needed, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The day before, the composition of the delegation for direct and unconditional talks between Moscow and Kiev was appointed. As in 2022, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky was named head of the delegation.

