+ ↺ − 16 px

The decision to appoint Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO chief will hardly change the alliance’s hostile line towards Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This choice can hardly change anything in the general line of NATO and its member states, which both separately, as independent member states under the direct leadership of the US, and together as an alliance are working to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the spokesman said, adding that "right now this is an alliance that is hostile to us."Ambassadors of 32 NATO countries have approved the candidacy of Mark Rutte, who lost the Dutch election for the post of prime minister, to serve as the alliance's chief for the next five years, the press service reported earlier.Commenting on Rutte’s appointment, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO countries, and the Secretary General in particular, do not make decisions in the alliance because the United States dominates the organization.

News.Az