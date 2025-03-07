Kremlin says nuclear disarmament remains on Russia-US agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and the United States must continue their dialogue on nuclear disarmament, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"This matter is on the agenda," Peskov said during a press briefing, responding to US President Donald Trump’s recently announced proposal to initiate such discussions between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We believe that dialogue between Russia and the United States on arms control is crucial, especially concerning strategic stability," he added. "It is critical both from the perspective of the interests of our two nations, and likely for international security."

