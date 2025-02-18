Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting still uncertain, awaiting Riyadh talks outcome

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions in Riyadh may shed light on the potential for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but no agreement has been reached, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Little is still known about this matter, perhaps it will become apparent following the results of today's discussions, but we will learn about it later, at the conclusion of this dialogue," the Kremlin spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The Russian and US delegations are holding talks in Riyadh on February 18, where they plan to concentrate on the resumption of bilateral relations, as well as preparations for discussing the Ukrainian resolution and a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and special envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff are participating in the negotiations.

The organization of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump was one of the topics of the leaders' phone conversation held on February 12. Trump has repeatedly stated that he wanted to meet with Putin. He spoke about it both during the election campaign in the fall of 2024 and immediately after his inauguration on January 20, 2025. After talking to the Russian president, the US leader named Riyadh as a possible venue for the meeting. Putin and Trump last met in person at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019.

News.Az