Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Zelensky talks require long-term diplomatic efforts
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that any summit involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine should be the culmination of sustained, long-term efforts and grounded in well-established points of agreement.
"Such a meeting must result from extensive preparatory work and prearranged understandings," he said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
Peskov emphasized that resolving such a conflict cannot happen overnight.
"By the way, President Vladimir Putin yesterday reflected on how the Minsk agreements were adopted," he explained. "These agreements are not a final settlement but rather a roadmap toward one, to be achieved incrementally. He recalled the 17-hour, nonstop negotiations in Minsk - an intense marathon that I personally witnessed. It’s hard to imagine the level of effort involved."