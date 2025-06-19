Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Zelensky talks require long-term diplomatic efforts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that any summit involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine should be the culmination of sustained, long-term efforts and grounded in well-established points of agreement.

"Such a meeting must result from extensive preparatory work and prearranged understandings," he said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Peskov emphasized that resolving such a conflict cannot happen overnight.

"By the way, President Vladimir Putin yesterday reflected on how the Minsk agreements were adopted," he explained. "These agreements are not a final settlement but rather a roadmap toward one, to be achieved incrementally. He recalled the 17-hour, nonstop negotiations in Minsk - an intense marathon that I personally witnessed. It’s hard to imagine the level of effort involved."

Peskov then quoted the President, who asked, "What do you expect - our meeting immediately with President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky and attempt to resolve every nuance from the very start? Why?"

