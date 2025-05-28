Kremlin says Putin-Zelensky meeting possible, but dependent on progress in talks

A personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains a possibility, but only as a result of substantive negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, "there are no changes in the position on the principal possibility of such a meeting," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"However, such a meeting should be the result of specific agreements between the two delegations," Peskov emphasized.

The Ukrainian delegation had previously insisted that Putin meet with Zelensky during the talks in Istanbul. Immediately after the meeting in Turkey, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that such contacts are possible if the delegations of the two countries reach certain agreements.

He also noted that a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky would not resolve the fundamental issue of who would be authorized to sign documents on the Ukrainian side: the powers of the head of the Kiev regime as Ukrainian president have expired.

News.Az