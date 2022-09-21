Kremlin spokesman says partial mobilization prompted by NATO’s moves

+ ↺ − 16 px

The partial mobilization that was announced in Russia earlier on Wednesday comes in response to NATO’s threatening Moscow with its military capabilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Answering questions from reporters on Wednesday, the Kremlin spokesman echoed statements made last week that the authorities were not considering a full mobilization yet.





"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin said in his address how conditions have changed during the course of the special military operation. It was President Putin who said we are actually confronted with the military potential of NATO and a number of other countries who are unfriendly to us right now," Peskov added.

News.Az