Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has compared the current unrest in Georgia to the 2014 Maidan coup in Ukraine, suggesting that it appears to be an effort to initiate a color revolution.

"An attempt is clearly being made to destabilize the situation," he told journalists, speaking about the situation in Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "We have seen similar developments in a number of countries. A direct parallel can be drawn to the Maidan events in Ukraine," Peskov said. According to him, the developments in Georgia "have all the signs of an attempt to stage a color revolution.""The Georgian authorities are taking measures to stabilize the situation and restore calm," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "This is Georgia’s purely internal affair, and we don’t interfere in such affairs," he added.Another anti-government rally, which kicked off near the Georgian parliament building yesterday evening, lasted all through the night. Sunday was the fourth day of protests; every day, rallies last until riot police forces disperse them at sunrise. A new wave of protests broke out in Georgia on November 28, sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement that the ruling party had decided to postpone any talk about launching EU accession negotiations until late 2028 and decline any funding from the European Union. According to the premier, the decision comes after repeated attempts by the EU to blackmail Georgia with promises of launching the talks in exchange for Tbilisi revoking certain laws passed by the country’s parliament and calls for sanctions on the Georgian authorities.

