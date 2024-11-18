Kremlin warns of ‘qualitatively new round’ of tensions if ATACMS missiles deployed
A general view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 12, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia views the potential decision to launch ATACMS missiles deep into Russian territory as a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov journalists."If such a decision has indeed been formulated and communicated to the Kiev regime, then, of course, this is a qualitatively new round of escalation of tensions and a qualitatively new situation in terms of the involvement of the United States in this conflict," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"We are proceeding from this," he emphasized.
Moscow's position should be absolutely clear to everyone, the spokesman pointed out. "These signals have been received by the collective West. And they were voiced by the president in St. Petersburg," Peskov recalled.
On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that a potential decision to use Western long-range weapons against Russia would mean nothing less than the direct involvement of the United States and other NATO countries in the war in Ukraine. This would drastically alter the nature of this conflict, and Russia would be forced to take appropriate measures in response to the escalating threats, the Russian president warned. Putin emphasized that Ukraine would not be able to strike deep into Russian territory without Western support, as it would require satellite intelligence and flight missions to do so.