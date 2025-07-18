Kremlin warns WhatsApp to comply with Russian laws or face potential exit

+ ↺ − 16 px

WhatsApp must comply with Russian legislation if it wishes to continue operating in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

His comments come in response to Anton Gorelkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, who suggested Russia may need to prepare for WhatsApp’s possible exit from the domestic market, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"WhatsApp remains the most popular messaging service in many countries, including Russia," Peskov noted when asked about its use within the Kremlin and its future prospects. "In terms of user numbers, it’s the leading platform. But like any other service, it must fulfill its obligations under Russian law. All laws must be respected," he emphasized.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet to consider additional restrictions on the use of software from unfriendly countries, including messaging services.

Gorelkin believes Russian national messenger Max could replace WhatsApp. The lawmaker noted that Max is expected to offer unique features, such as user verification through Russia’s Gosuslugi government services app, integration with other state platforms, support for digital IDs, electronic signatures, and more.

News.Az