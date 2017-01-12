Kurz says no military solution to conflicts in OSCE area

There is no military solution to the conflicts in the OSCE area, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Sebastian Kurz said Thursday specifying the Austrian chairmanship’s priorities during the OSCE Permanent Council’s meeting, APA reported.

“Therefore, there is a need for more dialogue in order to reach a political settlement for conflicts,” he said.

Kurz also stressed the need to intensify the fight against terrorism and radicalism that poses a major threat to security in the OSCE area.

One of the conflicts in the OSCE area is the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

