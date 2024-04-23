Kuwait welcomes Azerbaijani-Armenian agreement over delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kuwait welcomes the agreement on delimitation reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the statement of Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports.

"The deal achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a key step towards guaranteeing future long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus area, necessitating the signing of a peace accord shortly," the statement of Kuwait's Foreign Ministry reads.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

