Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan traditionally always support each other in all int'l organizations - Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are friendly and brotherly states. Today, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Ten documents have been signed, and I would like to emphasize two of them – the Declaration on Strategic Partnership and the Memorandum on the establishment of the Interstate Council. Both documents will predetermine the nature and form of our relations," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a press statement following the expanded meeting with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that strategic partnership is a high level of interaction and motivates Baku and Bishkek for strategic cooperation: "Within the framework of the Interstate Council, we will discuss the issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international issues, more effectively and actively on a regular basis."

"As for the international arena, I must say that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan traditionally always support each other in all international organizations. We are grateful to Kyrgyzstan for its support of extending Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. We always support each other within the UN, the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, and ECO," said Azerbaijani President.

News.Az