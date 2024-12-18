Kyrgyzstan appoints new prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which <...> Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev was appointed Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic," the message on the president's website reads.Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz parliament agreed on Kasymaliyev's appointment.

