Kyrgyzstan appoints new prime minister
presidential press service
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree appointing Adylbek Kasymaliyev as the prime minister of the republic, News.az reports citing the presidential press service of Kyrgyzstan.
"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which <...> Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev was appointed Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic," the message on the president's website reads.
Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz parliament agreed on Kasymaliyev's appointment.
