A new checkpoint has been opened at the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in the settlement of Bedel, Issyk-Kul region, an event hailed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov as a historic and significant achievement for the country.

In his address, Japarov emphasized that opening the Bedel checkpoint is a significant achievement that opens new opportunities for strengthening ties with China, one of the world’s leading economies, News.Az reports citing foreign media. This step, he said, will significantly increase Kyrgyzstan’s transport and logistics potential, and strengthen the strategic partnership with China, symbolizing a new stage in bilateral relations.The issue of opening the Bedel checkpoint has been discussed since 1996, but agreements were reached only last year, during Japarov’s state visit to China.The new checkpoint is the third checkpoint on the border between Kyrgyzstan and China. It is located in the remote southeastern region of Kyrgyzstan, about equidistant from the Kyrgyz town of Karakol and the district of Aksu in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Historically, travelers and traders used this pass on the Silk Road. The opening of the Bedel border station is expected to significantly improve trade ties between the two countries, and relieve pressure on existing border crossings.

