Kyrgyzstan prevents coup attempt (Photo)

An attempt to organize mass riots and incite interethnic conflict has been thwarted in Kyrgyzstan, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, News.Az reports citing Vesti.kg.

According to the special service, instances of preparations to incite interethnic hatred by organizing local conflicts with subsequent mass protests and riots have been identified and thwarted.

“The main goal was to destabilize the socio-political situation with a subsequent attempt at a coup d'etat. At the beginning of 2025, as part of a criminal case, a set of measures was carried out to actively develop a group of individuals planning mass riots, under the control of ideological inspirers, one of whom is on the run, outside the country, presumably in the UAE. All members of this group, including mid-level managers, have been identified and detained.

In particular, in order to implement their intentions, the said group planned to shoot a fake provocative video with an appeal from a Kyrgyz "beaten, half-naked girl" who was allegedly abused by foreign citizens. In this video, she begs for help and support against foreign citizens, for maximum distribution on social networks. This video was supposed to touch on national patriotic feelings and provoke representatives of the unorganized youth of the country similar to the events that took place in May 2024. Then, specially trained combat groups equipped with firearms planned to organize fights and pogroms in places of work and residence of foreigners in different parts of Bishkek," the State Committee for National Security said in a statement.

According to the investigation, similar provocations were planned against citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and representatives of law enforcement agencies with subsequent mass riots.

"All these actions were intended to discredit the country's governing bodies and cause discontent among the population, creating favorable conditions for large-scale protests financed by the so-called "opposition". During the investigation, information was obtained that the general organization was carried out remotely from outside the Kyrgyz Republic. Work is currently underway to capture the organizers," the committee said.

