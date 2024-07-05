Kyrgyzstan thwarts coup attempt
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security announced on Friday that it had thwarted a coup attempt by a group aiming to seize power violently and destabilize the socio-political situation through mass riots, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.The committee's statement revealed that raids on the suspects' homes and vehicles uncovered components for improvised explosive devices, firearms, ammunition, walkie-talkies, body armor, law enforcement uniforms, drones, and extremist literature.
Five suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention, and further investigative and operational measures are ongoing.
Detailed information will be provided later, the committee said.