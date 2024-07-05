Kyrgyzstan thwarts coup attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security announced on Friday that it had thwarted a coup attempt by a group aiming to seize power violently and destabilize the socio-political situation through mass riots, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The committee's statement revealed that raids on the suspects' homes and vehicles uncovered components for improvised explosive devices, firearms, ammunition, walkie-talkies, body armor, law enforcement uniforms, drones, and extremist literature.Five suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention, and further investigative and operational measures are ongoing.Detailed information will be provided later, the committee said.

News.Az