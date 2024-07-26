Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan intend to launch transport corridor from China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan intend to launch a new transport corridor from China.

The matter was discussed at the 6th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission, News.Az reports.The proposed corridor would traverse China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, reaching Turkmenistan. Utilizing the Turkmenbashi seaport, the corridor is expected to provide access to the Caspian Sea and Russia, opening new economic opportunities for both Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.During the meeting, both sides highlighted the significant potential of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in the transport and logistics sector due to their strategic geographic locations.Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobayev proposed exploring the establishment of a bonded zone in Turkmenistan to develop trade infrastructure and enhance postal operations in e-commerce.Additionally, Torobayev suggested that offering preferential tariffs for Kyrgyz carriers on international freight through Turkmenistan, along with simplifying visa policies for Kyrgyz drivers, could significantly boost trade between the two countries.

News.Az