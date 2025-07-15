Kyrgyzstan updates restrictions on single-use plastics

Kyrgyzstan has amended its legislation, titled "On Limiting the Circulation of Polymer Film Bags and Plastic Items in the Territory of the Kyrgyz Republic," to ease certain planned restrictions on single-use plastics, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Initially set to take full effect on January 1, 2027, the legislation included a sweeping ban on the production, import, and sale of several plastic products, including:

Polymer film bags

All types of disposable plastic tableware

Disposable plastic food packaging

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles

Disposable plastic egg cartons

Plastic coffee capsules

Grocery bags

Under the newly adopted amendments, PET bottles and disposable plastic food packaging have been removed from the list of banned items. Additionally, the original ban on disposable plastic tableware has been narrowed to apply only to non-recyclable products.

Aligning with Regional Trade Rules

The changes were introduced to align Kyrgyzstan’s environmental legislation with the regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Several of the proposed restrictions, particularly the ban on PET bottles and plastic food containers, had sparked concern among domestic and regional businesses, who warned of potential disruptions to manufacturing and cross-border trade.

Industry groups argued that the original provisions would have conflicted with common EAEU standards, complicating compliance and affecting supply chains.

Environmental Efforts Continue in Issyk-Kul

Despite the softening of national restrictions, local efforts to combat plastic pollution remain in place. As The Times of Central Asia previously reported, Kyrgyzstan banned the use and sale of plastic bags in Issyk-Kul’s resort and recreational areas as of March 2025. The move is part of a broader initiative to protect the lake’s fragile ecosystem and preserve environmental cleanliness.