There is irrefutable evidence that LA provocation committed by Armenians – U.S. envoy

There is irrefutable evidence that the recent provocation in Los Angeles was committed by aggressive Armenian demonstrators, said U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger.

Litzenberger made remarks at a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The U.S. ambassador expressed his deep regret over the incident.

He noted that the leadership of the local law enforcement agencies of Los Angeles apologizes for the Armenian provocation there, as well as for the fact that it could not stop it.

He assured that an investigation will be carried out regarding this issue and appropriate measures will be taken.

Litzenberger stressed he will raise the issues discussed at this meeting before Washington, including the issue of additional measures to ensure the security of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in the US.

News.Az