Labor ministers of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia invited to visit Azerbaijan

As part of the Fourth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah city, head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov has met with Minister of Labor and Social Development of Saudi Arabia Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis and Indonesian Minister for Manpower and Transmigration Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population said in a message Feb. 23.

Muslumov at the meeting with Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis stressed the active cooperation of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the field of labor and social protection within the OIC, Trend reports.

Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis expressed satisfaction with the constantly developing relations between the two countries and noted interest in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of labor and social protection.

During the meeting with Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri, Muslumov told about the possibility of an effective exchange of experience and knowledge in improving the manpower skills. Dhakiri stressed the work carried out in accordance with changes in the labor market of Saudi Arabia.

The sides discussed issues of further cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, the draft “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Labor and Social Protection between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Saudi Arabia” and the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry for Manpower and Transmigration of Indonesia.”

During the meetings, Muslumov invited Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis and Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri to pay a working visit to Azerbaijan.

