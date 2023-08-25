Lachin district secondary school No.2 commissioned after major overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the Lachin district secondary school No.2 after major overhaul, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady first met with the residents of Lachin and had a brief conversation with them.

Male resident: My mother worked here as a teacher for 46 years. We are descendants from my mother's side.

Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva: This is a paradise. What a pretty girl.

Little girl: Let's go have a cup of tea at our house.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, thank you very much. We will come here many more times. Thank you. We wish you good health and every success.

Female resident: Thank you.

Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the conditions created in the school.

The reconstruction of the school started in December, 2022. The three-storey school occupies an area of 4,550 square meters. The 510-seat school has 18 classrooms, a computer lab, technology room, three labs, and a military training room.

Under the order of the President of Azerbaijan, the design and reconstruction of the 176-seat Zabukh village secondary school of the Lachin district started. The school covers a total area of 1,245 square meters. The school will have 11 classrooms, a chemistry room, computer lab, canteen, medical point, assembly hall, military training room and a library.

