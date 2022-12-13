Lachin road closed not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by Russian peacekeepers: Hikmat Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Lachin road was closed not by Azerbaijani protesters, but by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing held for representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

According to him, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan try to prevent the illegal transportation of looted natural resources and do not interfere with the movement of other vehicles for civilian purposes.

Mr. Hajiyev pointed out that the comments of the Armenian government on the events taking place within the territories of Azerbaijan are an indication that Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan are still ongoing: "Such statements contradict the commitments made by the Prime Minister of Armenia in Prague and Sochi to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan."

News.Az