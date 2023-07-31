Lachin road is Azerbaijan's territory: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lachin road is Azerbaijan’s territory, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara on Monday, Minister Fidan stressed that Baku can take any measure on the road.

“Lachin road is Azerbaijan's territory. Therefore, Azerbaijan takes whatever measures it deems necessary. Taking measures is also one of its greatest sovereign rights,” he noted.

"Medical transitions are also possible. Other routes, which are suitable for extensive material transport, have also been allocated. When we look at all these evaluations, we think that there is no justification for criticizing Azerbaijan on this issue," the top Turkish diplomat added.

News.Az