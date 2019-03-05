Lajcak: OSCE must use its strength to resolve Karabakh conflict

The OSCE must use its power to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak said.

Lajcak made the remarks at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our activity mainly focuses on people, stability, dialogue and we will use all our power in this direction," he said.

The minister stressed that various issues were discussed during the meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, in particular, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Next week, during my stay in Yerevan, we will continue these discussions and continue to look for the ways to resolve the conflict," the minister said.

Lajcak also stressed that the embassy of the Slovak Republic is planned to be opened in Baku, which will contribute to the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

