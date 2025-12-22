Lamar Jackson leaves game early as Ravens fall to Pats

Jackson left the game with less than two minutes remaining in the first half of a matchup that carried major implications for Baltimore’s playoff hopes, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

As he headed to the locker room, the two-time NFL MVP appeared visibly uncomfortable, wincing and slapping his hands together in frustration.

The Ravens initially listed Jackson as questionable to return, but he was officially ruled out late in the third quarter, leaving Baltimore without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the game.

Tyler Huntley, who had thrown one touchdown and no interceptions in three games this season, took over for Jackson. Huntley finished 9-of-10 passing for 65 yards.

Jackson was injured on a 3-yard run when Patriots safety Craig Woodson's knee landed on the lower left side of Jackson's back. After handing off the ball on the next play, Jackson went to the sideline in pain.

The Ravens have reduced Jackson's number of rushing attempts this season. Jackson was injured on just his second designed run of the game and his 27th of the season, which ranks seventh among quarterbacks.

This has been a challenging season for Jackson, who has dealt with injuries to his hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and now back. He has missed at least one practice for six straight weeks.

The loss dropped the Ravens (7-8) to two games back of the first-place Steelers. Pittsburgh can clinch the AFC North with a Ravens loss at Green Bay on Saturday, or by winning at Cleveland on Sunday.