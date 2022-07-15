Land Forces of Azerbaijani Army complete sniper training course

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sniper training course, held in the Land Forces according to the combat training plan for 2022, came to an end, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the course, servicemen mastered the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles and improved practical skills in fire training.

Demonstrating high professionalism, the snipers successfully accomplished tasks of selecting firing positions, camouflaging, detecting targets located at various distances, and destroying them with accurate fire, the ministry stated.





News.Az