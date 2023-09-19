Landmine victims and Azerbaijani civil society reps jointly appeal to UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mine victims, their families and Azerbaijani civil society representatives have issued a joint appeal to the United Nations, News.Az reports.

The appeal reads: “We – the victims of the mine terror of the puppet military junta regime of the remnants of Armenia and its military units that still exist in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, their family members, relatives, as well as civil society organizations operating in this area, appeal to UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly, Mr. Dennis Francis, President of the UN Human Rights Council, Mr. Václav Bálek, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk.

Since 1991, Armenia have planted more than 1 million landmines in the territory of Azerbaijan. The number of these mines surpass the number of people displaced from the conflict area.

As a result of demining activities in the liberated territories, about 95 thousand mines and other explosive devices have been detected and neutralized. This means that more than 100,000 people have been saved from death. The state of Azerbaijan is clearing mines planted by Armenia day and night.

Azerbaijan is among the countries most heavily infested with the largest number of mine accidents. As a result of Armenia's mine war against the Azerbaijani people, 3,393 people have fallen victims to landmines. Of those, 357 are children, 38 are women.

Over the past 3 years since the November 10, 2020 Statement, Armenia has not stopped mine terrorism for a single day. First, the Armenian authorities denied the existence of "mine maps", then they allegedly presented some "mine maps" at the request of Azerbaijan, which then turned out that they were false, "fake maps" and did not reflect the reality.

From November 10, 2020 until September 19, 2023, 314 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of mine explosions in the territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Of those, 61 were killed and 253 were wounded. Among the mine victims 149 are civilians and 165 are military personnel.

The military junta regime in Karabakh and its subversive groups are still planting mines in the territories of Azerbaijan under the instructions of Armenia. 6 people have already become victims of this mine terror in the last 24 hours.

It is terrible that in the 21st century, the Azerbaijani people is becoming victims of mines in their native lands.

We ask you, Mr. Antonio Guterres, Mr. Dennis Francis, Mr. Václav Bálek, Mr. Volker Türk - what are these sacrifices for? Why does the UN not act to stop this terrorist activity of Armenia?

How long will the puppet military junta regime, "gray zones" exist in the territory of Azerbaijan? This regime must be abolished and disarmed.

International organizations often highlight the importance of ensuring the passage on the Lachin road for Armenians. Why don't they talk about how many newly manufactured mines have been transferred from that road for planting them on the territories of Azerbaijan after 2020? How were the mines produced in 2021 transferred into the territories of Azerbaijan? Why are these points are not called into question? Only in April 2023, these cases began to be prevented by the establishment of Lachin post.

We all know very well what these mines are for. It aims to prevent the return of the displaced people, to scare them, to hamper the large-scale construction works launched in Karabakh and Easten Zangezur.

Every landmine victim's family faces a tragedy. This is a very serious pain, an incurable wound. We are the ones who carry these wounds.

We demand the UN, other international organizations, and world countries to give an assessment to these actions of Armenia. We want to live in peace and tranquility. We want a world without mines!

We appeal to all the progressive people around the world: Raise your voice in protest against the intensifying mine war and terrorist activities of Armenia against Azerbaijan!"

News.Az