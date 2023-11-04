Yandex metrika counter

Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians - Presidential Aide

  • Politics
  • Share
Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians - Presidential Aide

Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X account, News.az reports.

"Almost every single week, we witness yet another deadly and bloody landmine blast," Mr. Hajiyev noted.

Image


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      