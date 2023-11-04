Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians - Presidential Aide
- 04 Nov 2023 06:01
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Politics
Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X account, News.az reports.
"Almost every single week, we witness yet another deadly and bloody landmine blast," Mr. Hajiyev noted.