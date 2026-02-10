Laos steps up preparations for national elections

Candidate campaigning is ongoing across the country to provide voters with detailed information ahead of the Feb. 22 vote, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness and encourage informed participation in the electoral process, promoting the selection of qualified candidates capable of representing people from all ethnic groups and protecting the rights and interests of the population.

Authorities have called on all eligible voters to exercise their democratic rights on election day.

As part of broader efforts to ensure orderly elections, officials have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting voter turnout, strictly complying with election laws, maintaining comprehensive security, promoting transparency, and ensuring timely budget support for election-related operations.

During a visit to Vientiane province on Monday to review security preparations, Lao Minister of Public Security Vanthong Kongmany urged relevant agencies to strengthen coordination, work closely with village-level security units, reinforce personnel deployment in sensitive areas, and remain ready to respond to any incidents. He also stressed the importance of fire prevention, traffic management, and strict discipline among civil servants and security forces to ensure a safe and orderly election environment.

The Lao National Election Committee has announced 243 candidates for the 10th National Assembly, including 66 women, accounting for 27 percent of the total. In all, 175 members will be elected to the new legislature.

The elections are regarded as one of the most significant events in the country’s political calendar, offering citizens a direct role in shaping national development.