Large fire erupts at Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s home - VIDEO

A large fire erupted Thursday morning at the home of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, an assistant coach at the scene confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the home along Southwest 80th Street, News.Az reports, citing Local 10 News.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the scene and found two structures on the property engulfed in flames.

“The call was upgraded to a second alarm for additional man power,” MDFR said in an email to Local 10 News. “Due to a partial collapse, units switched to a defensive attack, and are still working to extinguish the fire.”

Video taken at the scene shows the basketball coach distraught outside his home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

