Erik Spoelstra set to become next Team USA head coach

USA Basketball is expected to name Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra as the new head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Spoelstra succeeds Steve Kerr for the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics after serving as a lead assistant on Team USA's 2024 gold medal squad.

This will be fourth straight Olympics that Team USA has a different coach: Mike Krzyzewski was the coach in 2016, followed by Gregg Popovich and Kerr.

Team USA managing director Grant Hill decided upon Spoelstra. Hill has set an internal infrastructure for Team USA's coaching cycles: Kerr was a top assistant for Popovich before becoming head coach, and now Kerr will transfer the job to Spoelstra.

Spoelstra is a two-time NBA champion as a head coach with the Heat, leading the franchise to six NBA Finals appearances. The longest tenured active head coach in the NBA, Spoelstra has the fifth-most playoff wins in NBA history and the most victories in Heat history.

Team USA won the men's basketball gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating France 98-87 in the final. It was Team USA's fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal and 17th overall.

