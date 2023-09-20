Large number of arms and ammo of Armenian armed forces seized as trophy: MoD spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the local anti-terrorist measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan, more units of military equipment, combat positions, and shelters belonging to Armenian armed forces were neutralized, Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“According to the latest information, over 90 combat positions, where Armenian armed forces are concentrated, as well as some strategically important positions were taken under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. 7 military vehicles, 4 mortars, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as a large number of arms and ammunition belonging to the Armenian armed forces were captured as a trophy,” Eyvazov added.

News.Az