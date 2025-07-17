Yandex metrika counter

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 million at auction

  • World
  • Share
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 million at auction
A Martian meteorite, weighing 54.388 lbs. (24.67 kg), said to be the largest piece of Mars on Earth, estimated at $2 - 4 million, is displayed at Sotheby’s, in New York, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, part of their Geek Week auction, July 16, 2025. (AP Pho

A fragment of Mars, the largest ever found on Earth, was sold for a staggering $5 million at a rare geological and archaeological auction in New York on Wednesday.

However, the highlight of the auction was a rare young dinosaur skeleton, which outshone the meteorite by fetching over $30 million in an intense bidding battle, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The 54-pound (25-kilogram) rock named NWA 16788 was discovered in the Sahara Desert in Niger by a meteorite hunter in November 2023, after having been blown off the surface of Mars by a massive asteroid strike and traveling 140 million miles (225 million kilometers) to Earth, according to Sotheby’s. The estimated sale price before the auction was $2 million to $4 million.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      