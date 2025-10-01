Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana in OT to advance to WNBA finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

A’ja Wilson delivered a dominant 35-point performance, while Jackie Young recorded career playoff highs of 32 points and 10 assists, as the Las Vegas Aces clinched a spot in the WNBA Finals.

The defending champions edged the Indiana Fever 107-98 in a thrilling overtime battle on Tuesday, marking their third finals berth in the past four seasons, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Mitchell appeared to suffer leg cramps after a foul was called on teammate Aliyah Boston. Mitchell grabbed her leg in apparent discomfort before reaching out to hold on to a referee. She made her way down to the floor, where she was tended to by team personnel and surrounded by teammates holding up towels to give her privacy.

A stretcher was brought onto the court, but Mitchell did not use it, instead leaving with assistance after approximately five minutes.

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White said Mitchell experienced a lot of lower-body cramping and that she was transported to a hospital to receive fluids. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported during the game that the area of concern appeared to be the left quad above Mitchell's knee.

Mitchell was the Fever's leading scorer this season, averaging 20.2 points in the regular season and 23.3 in the playoffs.

Indiana had five players, including star guard Caitlin Clark, ruled out for the season because of injury. And Damiris Dantas sat out the playoffs because of a concussion.

News.Az